Transcript for Panera Bread data breach affects millions of customer records

It's an insect bites a security problem at Panera Bread a cyber security expert says customer data was available on a chain restaurant web site. The report says the leak included names birthdays and the last mortgages and credit card numbers. Now the breach affected customers who ordered food on the company's website the restaurant chain says it has fixed that problem. If the animal soon roll into streaming service it'll show pro baseball and hockey games and lots of other events offer for 99 a month ESPN plus launches next Thursday. ESPN as you know is also part of that Walt Disney company. A study in Australia says giving up FaceBook for wild reduces stress. Researchers say just five days off on the site cause a drop in a stress hormone but they also found those who took time off. Felt less satisfied with their lives because that's a trade off exactly the lizard tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.