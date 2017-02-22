Transcript for 7 potentially habitable exoplanets discovered

Big news is that around a very nearby. Cold small star be found seven rocky earth size planet. All of which could potentially have with the water. For me it's mind blowing. The first night's what the system just. He didn't annihilate the enemy like him there they all are and it's just I would have never predict. Beyond. Anything I could effort. Okay. I felt super excited and amazed by his existence of Greek system assistance. Us kind of true of short. Families plants you actually see a lot of them through this kind. With the Miami very critical period. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.