Record robocalling fine

Florida company forced to pay 120m dollars for violating a number of telecommunication laws.
0:50 | 06/23/17

In today's checked bag at record robo calling fine the FCC wants a Florida company to pay out of 120 million dollars of agency says the robo calls most of which were made to cell phones. Violate a number of telecommunications. Laws agency also says the company made more than 96 million robo calls in just the last three months of last year. Amazon's digital assistant Alexa is adding a skill to its resume they can show owners. A live video feed from their Smart home cameras controlled with voice commands so homeowner won't have to open a separate home security apt to see who's ringing the doorbell. He or she can just ask Alexa so show the front door. And the new apple stores taking shape in Chicago with a familiar look. The stars group is designed to look like and giant MacBook laptop and check it out it comes complete hippie apple logo rent and tax Smart. Desert that bite.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

