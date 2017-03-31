Transcript for Recycled rocket delivers satellite into orbit

If there are two basic bites a giant leap for space travel. SpaceX launched a previously used rocket to take a commercial satellite into space it's the first time a rocket is being read you this recycling them will cut costs this one came back to earth a year ago eventually SpaceX hopes. To cut that turnaround time to just one day. Happy world back up today today today people around Glover and courage to back up their computers and other electronic devices. 30% of users are believed to have never backed up their electronics. And Mets could be a glimpse at the movie theater screen of the future it Samsung's new 34 for the screen just unveil at a conference in Las Vegas. They say it's ten times brighter than once in theaters now in the ward on pranks or when it'll be put to use. Born of reference. Our little screen back here 24 feet average.

