Transcript for First reviews in for Apple HomePod

It's an insect bites the first reviews for Apple's home pot the company's digital assistant is finally set to launch after months of delays tech experts who already tried it out say it's the best sounding Smart speaker on the market. But say series capabilities are lacking compared to Amazon elects and Google's assistance. There's no hoax circulating on FaceBook it claims a social network is limiting the number of status updates in your news speech just 25 of your friends now FaceBook says that's not true. And check out the new mega drone that can carry passengers. Created by Chinese company. That says it can cruise at eighty miles an hour passengers don't drive picture on it just punch in a destination and it flies you there automatically. But it's unclear at that will ever be sold. In the public streets. Students attempting to meet Georgia doesn't mean there do. Do.

