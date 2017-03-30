Transcript for Samsung unveils Galaxy S8 smartphone

In today's tech by Samsung is that what its first major phone since the last one was recalled due to a fire hazards they galaxy S aid has many new features such as an edge to edge screen but more importantly it has new safety checks to prevent the battery fires have played the galaxy note seven the S eight comes out on April 21 to take a look at this. Bike it's the latest very dynamic bicycle technology it was created along with luxury carmaker by Goudie. It weighs just eleven pounds and goes on sale later this year with the price tag. About 40000 dollars out and rumors out with a new list of the weirdest items left behind in its cars the list includes a laser rubber mallet. She knows. Also meet packets bulletproof vest Valium. So subverted by the way the most forget full cities LA and New York got to go back to both prevent jam and the kite and hazard tech right.

