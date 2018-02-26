Transcript for Samsung unveils Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones

In today's act like Samsung's new super Smartphones and galaxy S nine and as I'm plus. Have been on dale. There's no dramatic design change but the company says the cameras have improved and the phones will have the ability to send animated among case similar to Apple's and analogies. Right telling apps are being blamed for more traffic these studies show companies like ooh we're and lift our big contributor to big city traffic jams. Because they lure people away from public transportation. Both Hoover and lift have ruled out features to increase occupancy in cars. And a lot of walking going on on the catwalk in Milan Italy tilting the modest ball when he eighteen fashion show put drones to work instead. To carry handbags yes of the audience had to accommodate the remote control presentation. By shutting off Wi-Fi and personal hotspots for some 45 minutes Anna wintour apparently was not happy all very. Desert checked bags had a great day.

