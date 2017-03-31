Transcript for Scientists use robot, other gadgets to advance autism research in young children

And I think you know I. Good for him. And right now there is no way to understand who might never Labarca is in Lincoln so we have created this tiny wearing against. Steam lately come on this stretch in the four out and Indiana Pacers Nationalists and is a possibility that two men who lined their pockets and let them one in my interest bonds differently. And yeah. It is ongoing because we have to follow this June and when number of tips. He. But when you're asking about issues about early diagnosis and diagnosis in general please remember that it's still a clinical diagnosis. The overall goal is to develop and deploying. Meaningful accelerate technology. These technologies are not designed to replace humans they're really design. To help us take us into areas that we're not there. It's scary. It's obviously scary when and was talking he was on track. And then we five major regression I describe it like it flipped off much alike things. And drank anything and is one of the core skills. That has been shown and wounding because you know how social communication social interaction. And eleven attack. Uncle Lou on this is whenever we can naysayers who have that problem which and then have that problem and home watch. And when by going through dias practicing through this environment they can improve. The benefits of using computers. Is that it's predictable strategies. People know what they're getting from time to time. That drawback on it is exact opposite it's not real life we don't interact with robots on a regular basis. Have been participating in these studies in general is not to try to fix our sign however. To take advantage of these resources that are given to us right now is wonderful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.