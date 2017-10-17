Transcript for Security experts warn of major Wi-Fi vulnerability

Today's tech but security experts have discovered a major vulnerability in virtually all Wi-Fi connections they could put every device on the planet at risk of being hacked. The good news though is that. Any hacker would need to be physically inside the range of the white bison. Cash is streaming into Netflix at record levels at the service added more than five million subscribers over the summer months. It now has more than a 109 million worldwide the XP users will help finance Netflix plans to pay as much as eight billion dollars for content next. And Samsung has come up with a new way to help you keep track of all that's near and you're yes of the Sampson connect tag is a tiny mobile device. That'll be near the location of your keys your pets it even your kids. It can be clipped to things like your dog's collar or your child's backpack and it works would GPS and Wi-Fi. Those tech bytes.

