Transcript for Your smart TV could easily be hacked

If today's tech likes any warning that your Smart TV could easily be hacked consumer reports magazine found Smart TVs made by Samsung and rogue who fell the basic security test. Making it easy for hackers to take control change the channels even raise the volume. Both brands say they take security seriously you're apple wants may be able to detect diabetes researchers say the watches pick up the disease. With their heart rate censors the study looked at people already diagnosed with the condition they say the sensors are 85% accurate. A senator can take credit for helping create a new multi Maine senator Angus King successfully lobbied for a lobster MOG it's one about 157. New analogies this year. And you list also includes. Brett heads the lacrosse stick skateboard and mosquitoes. We'll lobby for the mosquito no idea those are tech bytes bytes.

