Transcript for Smartphone distraction is increasing auto insurance rates

It's an insect bites another reason to put down your phone while driving state farm says a Smartphone distraction is what auto insurance rates are up. For all of us the company survey found more than a third of drivers. Admit to texting while driving. State farm calls it an epidemic. I find your favorite baseball game on FaceBook soon reports say the social media site hasn't talked with Major League Baseball a live stream of one game per week this season. And check this out to UPS this testing a drone delivery system. Its launch from a specially designed truck UPS says it's meant to allow drivers to make one delivery while the John flight another package to a different location and then they reconnect. But it could be years before any deliveries by drone armed groups that don't get too excited just Amazon has been talks of 7-Eleven also has been doing that in race. Yes those are tech bikes had a great day.

