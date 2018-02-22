Transcript for Snapchat promises more tweaks to address user complaints over app redesign

In today's tech bytes that Chad is taking action because of user complaints. Critics say the snap Chad redesign makes it more difficult to use more than a million people signed a petition opposing the changes snapped chat now promising more tweaks to address their concerns in the aftermath of the school shooting in Florida districts across the country are encouraging students to use perhaps to make anonymous tips one of them called safe to tell says that they've received more than 150 tips since last week's shooting later on Good Morning America experts are gonna weigh in on how effective these apps can be. Over in Japan there's a fast car that's also environmentally. Friendly the F park Powell is electric and can go from zero to sixty in just under two seconds. That's better than the world's fastest gas powered car the price tag four million dollars that bargain yes and those are tech but had a great day. The.

