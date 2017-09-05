Transcript for Target aims to bring household essentials to your front door

It today said Mike's target wants to bring household essentials to your front door is testing a new service called target re stuck that would compete with Amazon pantry. Customers will be able to have basic items delivered to their homes by the next business day. Proper navigation app ways has used lots of celebrity voices birds turn by turn directions when you edition you may have. Herded Mr. T but now it lets you record your own voice so you can give directions yourself. It's all part of a new update for android users. Balance of integrated yet. It's harder Vermont and Oreo cookie but even Oreo thinks it can be done that Disco is holding a contest for a creamy flavor stick it text your idea posted on Orioles web site or posted on social media. But the hash tag might Oreo creations and the price for first place. Half a million dollars but how many Aureus you get that this truly priceless does your tech bytes and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.