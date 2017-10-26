Tesla helps turn power back on in Puerto Rico

More
Company provides solar power to children's hospital after Hurricane Maria devastation.
0:51 | 10/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tesla helps turn power back on in Puerto Rico
In today's tech bytes Tesla is helping China power backed Adam Puerto Rico the company is providing solar panels to restore power had at Children's Hospital. The medical facility was forced to run off generators after hurricane Maria it says the new panel. We'll supply all its power needs over an out of credit card the right sharing companies partnering with Barclays and visa. The card we'll have a point system that's built right into the over out. And points can be used as credits to pay for rides applications Ricard start next Thursday. This is probably Jennifer Lopez is most famous look great as she wore that dress at the 2000 grammys hello magazine editor now says that that dress is the reason for Google images he claims so many people wanted to see the dress online. That it inspired go role to launch its image surged we'll thank you Jane look. Mr. dozer type I have a great thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50729046,"title":"Tesla helps turn power back on in Puerto Rico","duration":"0:51","description":"Company provides solar power to children's hospital after Hurricane Maria devastation.","url":"/Technology/video/tesla-helps-turn-power-back-puerto-rico-50729046","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.