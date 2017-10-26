Transcript for Tesla helps turn power back on in Puerto Rico

In today's tech bytes Tesla is helping China power backed Adam Puerto Rico the company is providing solar panels to restore power had at Children's Hospital. The medical facility was forced to run off generators after hurricane Maria it says the new panel. We'll supply all its power needs over an out of credit card the right sharing companies partnering with Barclays and visa. The card we'll have a point system that's built right into the over out. And points can be used as credits to pay for rides applications Ricard start next Thursday. This is probably Jennifer Lopez is most famous look great as she wore that dress at the 2000 grammys hello magazine editor now says that that dress is the reason for Google images he claims so many people wanted to see the dress online. That it inspired go role to launch its image surged we'll thank you Jane look. Mr. dozer type I have a great thing.

