Transcript for Tesla Tops 2016 Consumer Satisfaction Survey

In today's tech buys. Tax is tops consumer reports indicating the luxury electric auto maker is number one in owner satisfaction maybe 1% of owners say. They buy another one. That 7% more than second place scorched. Google confirms it will introduce tuners Smart watches and in the first three months of next year along with android where 2.0. The device is will be the first with that significant update to Google's wearable software to watches will carry the brand of Google's manufacturing partner not Google itself. Add it to a later than expected but Polk Ungaro is finally available on the apple watch users can perform certain in game activities without their found but get this there's no way to actually cash Pokemon with the watch users can collect from pokey stops and spot nearby monsters. With the tap and those are your check I'd have a great day.

