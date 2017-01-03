Thousands of websites are operating again after a crippling outage

YouTube takes on Netflix and Hulu with subscription service; President Donald Trump sets a social media record.
0:53 | 03/01/17

Transcript for Thousands of websites are operating again after a crippling outage
And say tec bike thousands of web sites are back up and running after a crippling outage Amazon's massive car based and web services went down on the East Coast for more than four hours. That's system host more than half a million web sites including next books. You're being B and Spotify. YouTube is taking on Netflix and Hulu with its new subscription service. At service is called YouTube TV for 35 dollars a month and offers programming from forty channels and networks including ABC. YouTube executives say it's aimed at cord cutters who think they pay way too much for cable. And Donald Trump said as social media record with last night's speech the speech is now the most treated joint session or State of the Union Address ever with three million tweets sent. The top treated moment was his call to repeal and replace obamacare and many of those are also about the first lady's dressing nice. Desert expects have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

