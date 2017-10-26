Twitter to ban ads from Russia's RT, Sputnik

More
Twitter also said this week it will disclose more information on political ads.
0:12 | 10/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twitter to ban ads from Russia's RT, Sputnik
To be indexed the major headline from Twitter the company says it will now block ads from two Kremlin backed media outlets are T and split neck. Or T claims the Twitter pursued them as clients to buy advertising during the campaign.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50748051,"title":"Twitter to ban ads from Russia's RT, Sputnik","duration":"0:12","description":"Twitter also said this week it will disclose more information on political ads.","url":"/Technology/video/twitter-ban-ads-russias-rt-sputnik-50748051","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.