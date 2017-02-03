Transcript for Twitter tackles abuse on its platform

It's an exec Mike sweaters are making good on its promise to tackle abuse on its outward Twitter adding more tools aimed at protecting users from hate and harassment the company will better filter content. Make reporting abuse more transparent and take a more proactive role in identifying offenders it's a big day for another social media platform. Public trading of steps that begins this morning at seventeen dollars a share that gives the company a value of 24 billion dollars billion with the beast Arafat's two founders boat under it. Thirty years old will be instant billionaire mirror and acres of. Fiance among them yes she married and yes she did yet not ramadi and do. And you app designed to show the correct way to display Japanese dolls is getting a lot of attention that's because they apps creators 81 Osaka Wacom Mia. Police started using computers at age sixty and she claims a young person talk her know how to use the app. By Skype and FaceBook messenger so she made in that desert or by tax.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.