Transcript for Uber self-driving cars allowed again on California roads

In today's tech bytes of rumors mending its relationship with California regulators it self driving cars are allowed back on the roads again in the Golden State the company will only test the vehicles and not pick up passengers a state shut down the program last year because of Hoover refused to apply. For 150 dollar. Permit and Nintendo's new video game system to switch. Isn't coming to any major video streaming services for now the CEO says the company is talking with Netflix Hulu and Amazon and those services will come in time but despite a demand for the non gaming apps no date has been set to get this if you happen to be rich famous and good looking checks check check and had ten there has been operating a secret version. Covet stating app just for you according detector Ford's tenure select is for members only caters to leave users who must be invited to jaw line and still waiting for news. From its government visitors segment had a great day.

