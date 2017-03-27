Transcript for Uber halts testing of driverless cars.

It today sect my tumor is taking a timeout on its self driving vehicle test and here's a reason why that SUV that's on the side. It was struck in Arizona. Now let's hurts and even that wasn't at fault at Hoover's drive Ilyce cars will be off the road while it investigates. And a new report says highlighting how. Bob fast jobs are being taken vitality according to the study robots could take over more than 38%. Of years jobs. About fifteen years industry's most at risk our transportation storage food service. And hospitality and. And a big change for movie movie studios want to release films on demand soon after hitting theaters but today's Wall Street Journal reports by the end of this year. It's likely films will start to become available just a few weeks after release fur between. Thirty and fifty bucks I'd pay the fifty's stamp to those your tech blades. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.