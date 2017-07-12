Vine version 2.0 hyped by founder

Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann teases a possible Vine 2.0 version on Twitter.
0:51 | 12/07/17

Transcript for Vine version 2.0 hyped by founder
It's a basic Mike's mind could be making a return the co-founder of the looping video app tweeted an image of a V two graphics the original line was bought by Twitter in 2012. The long awaited Amazon prime video app is now available on apple TV. Amazon prime users can now watch movies and TV shows directly on apple TV rather than getting that content from an iPhone or another apple devices through airplane. So YouTube is out with its top videos of 2017 and number three these guys doing trick shots with. Ping pong balls 93 million views here. Number two comes in at 119 million music river dancers doing your teens and Sharon's statement BO. And he took some video of the year is kind of weird comes from a singing competition in Asia this show features a mask and celebrities and elaborate costumes. A 180 new. News 83 million v.s for that does it checked my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

