Transcript for Volvo offers subscription model

It's an insect bites and you spend hum buying a car Volvo is taking a page from wireless company is offering a subscription plan. For 600 dollars a month you can drive the company's new SUV and all service and maintenance costs will be covered. They will even pay the insurance a bad deal so Delhi auto show is kicking off with BMW's. New IE eight roadster convertible it's a plug in hybrids that can go eighteen miles without it's gas engine kicking in which makes short errands. Guess freight. BMW says it go zero to sixty just about four seconds and it goes on sale in the spring. And now's your chance to really take a bite out of Super Mario the iconic Nintendo character. Has a new cereals have threaded draws on the video game with pieces of the serial shaped like items. From the mushroom kingdom but as you eat you have to do the theme music student dude dude dude dude did it gives different student do it putative.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.