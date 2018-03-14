Transcript for Walmart plans on expanding grocery delivery to 100 metropolitan areas

In today's tech bikes Wal-Mart is ramping up its grocery delivery service the world's largest retailer plans to expand to 100 metropolitan areas by the end of the year. Up from just six. Item to be delivered by Wal-Mart or an outside service like over. I think it is out with its second Smart watch the bursts up some people say it looks like an apple watched the verse attracts your fitness and you can use it to. Answer tax store music and even use apps goes on sale next month the price tag though 200 dollars. And one of the guys who founded Google is funding the development of pilot less air attacks X Larry Page is kitty hawk companies testing all electric vehicles in New Zealand. Boomers also working on air taxis as are some aircraft companies that kitty hawk is hoping to take off first within three years. As line where it is a race lizard tech might have a great day.

