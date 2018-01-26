Transcript for Walmart to sell e-books with Japanese firm Rakuten

It's a basic might Wal-Mart will soon be selling. Wal-Mart struck a deal with a Japanese e-commerce company that includes sixteen million titles. The books will be accessible through an act Amazon currently commands 83% of the e-book market in the US. A Twitter is reportedly working on a new video sharing feature it would make it easier for users to share videos and reduce the number of steps needed to post a video no comment yet from Twitter. And you may never again slip on a banana pay the ten best scientists in Japan have developed a super sweet banana with incredible appeal it's thrown under special freeze thaw conditions and making among gay and banana skin as thin and let it. But they also back 30% more sugar in Canada's cadet. They cost six bucks a piece that's 16 bucks per banana banana ever to be golden that PO as well as protect rights.

