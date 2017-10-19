Transcript for WhatsApp's 'Live Location' allows you to track yourself

In today's tech bikes are real time tracking of yourself it's a new feature what's app called live location you can share location with friends and family in real time. It's meant to make it getting together easier or making sure loved one gets home safe what's up says it's encrypted so snoops won't see. Google Maps is are moving its controversial mini cupcake calorie counter from its IOS apps. It calculated the number of calories an average person burns while walking a route but it never specified what an average person isn't critics say the cupcakes could be a trigger for those with eating disorders and Samsung's new camera isn't lacking in lenses the 360 round has seventeen of them Sampson says a design will help users capture and live stream 3-D video to create VR content the price tag at more than 101000. Dollars very soon get your wallets. Good ready tech bytes.

