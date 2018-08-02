World's first passenger drone takes flight

More
The electrically-powered drone can carry a single passenger weighing up to 220 pounds.
0:46 | 02/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World's first passenger drone takes flight
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52928856,"title":"World's first passenger drone takes flight","duration":"0:46","description":"The electrically-powered drone can carry a single passenger weighing up to 220 pounds.","url":"/Technology/video/worlds-passenger-drone-takes-flight-52928856","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.