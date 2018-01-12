Sunday on ‘This Week’: Sen. Jeff Flake, Rep. John Lewis and Sen. David Perdue

Following President Trump’s controversial remarks on immigration during Thursday’s Oval Office meeting, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, Trump ally Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Trump critic Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., discuss President Trump’s remarks and the latest on the Senate debate on immigration.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, Open Society Foundations president and Obama White House political affairs director Patrick Gaspard and National Review editor Rich Lowry.

