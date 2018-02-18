Transcript for 13 Russian nationals indicted on charges related to meddling in 2016 election

The indictment charges 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies for committing federal crimes while seeking to interfere in the United States political system. There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the charge conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election. That was deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein announces those indictments Friday, the latest action by Robert Mueller arged Russian nationals with supporting the campaign of then candidate Donald Trump and disparages Hillary Clinton. President trump is saying the indictment proves no collusion between his campaign and the Russian government. Let's take this back to Pierre Thomas and joining us from new York Dan Abrams. Good morning to you both. I'll start with you, Pierre. How significant is this indictme indictment? What do you see? It shows the breath of the Russian operation. What Mueller was trying to do here is trying to show how the Russians engaged in a social media campaign against the United States. It's stunning. Hundreds of employees conducting operations targeting the U.S. They actually sent people to the United States. It costs millions of dollars to do this. Millions of dollars in adds on Facebook and Twitter and everywhere else they could. Dan, president trump tweeted the results of the election were not impacted. The trump campaign did nothing wrong. No collusion. He says this proves in this indictment no collusion. Do you see it that? No. There's nothing in this indictment to that there was no collusion or that it didn't have an impact. The purpose of this indictment would not be to assess the impact on the U.S. Election. The purpose of this indictment would be to assess the intent, the efforts made et cetera. That it does in great and very ecific detail. The question of collusion is an open one. Why? Because as Pierre points out this investigation is being done in sections, in pieces. The piece that relates to possible collusion relates to hacking. Don't know what the result of that investigation is. What we do know is that Robert Mueller has felt that people like George papadopoulos, people like Michael Flynn had valuable enough information that he cut deals with them, meaning they were facing much more serious time and Mueller decided, you know what, what they have is important enough to me in the context of this investigation that I'm going to give them deals in exchange for that information. We don't know what that's going to lead to yet. So to claim that this somehow conclusively demonstrates anything about what didn't happen, just isn't true. But the deputy attorney general rod Rosen stein made a point of saying there was no indication that any American was a knowing participant. Did he say this insidement to say there's more coming? Yes. Everything the attorney general said is accurate. Every specific comment he made about the indictment is true. That doesn't mean that it won't happen in the few chr. It doesn't mean that anything was conclusively demonstrated. All it shows is in this specific indictment there isn't an allegation of an American wittingly collaborating with Russia. There isn't anything in this indictment about the impact on the United States election. I don't think we're ever going to know exactly what impact this did or didn't have. What's clear from the indictment is that these 13 Russians succeeded in what they were doing, succeeded meaning change the outcome of the election? We don't know. But succeeded in terms of what they set out to do and how they did it. I don't think there's any question you read this indictment and say it worked. Pierre, just quickly if you can, what does this indictment tell you about the rest of the investigation? Well it tells you that Mr. Mueller is very dogged. I'm being told that he is going to try to find out every aspect what the Russians did. Just to show you've how it's sectioned off. The hacking of the DNC and John podesto's e-mail that's a whole different area. We're going to find out who was involved in that. As Dan pointed out, this motion of what Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, what is he telling Bob Mueller. Day after day the man is being interviewed. He's cooperating. The same with George papadopoulos. This isn't over. Thanks Pierre and thank you

