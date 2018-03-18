Transcript for AG Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director McCabe two days before retirement

known you will take your rightful place as a disgraces demagogue in the dustbin of history. He did not stop there. Another tweet, the first time he mentioned the Mueller probe. He said that the Mueller probe should never have been started based on fraudulent activities and a fake dossier. His lawyer called for Mueller probe to shut down. Reporter: George, it feels like this is headed for a showdown. President trump and his lawyer John dowd both used Mccabe's firing to suggest the special investigation should be stopped. More evidence that the Mueller probe is stepping up its pace and widening and learned they've subpoenaed information from the trump organization about any ties to Russia. Seems like this investigation is far from over but those who support the president want it to end now. On this dispute, the justice department fired Mccabe for lack of candor. That was the finding of the inspector general. It was a judgment made by career officials at the FBI. Reporter: That's right. Based on the recommendation of the justice department's inspector general and the staff of the FBI. This he concluded Mccabe leaked information to the media and that he lacked candor when interviewed by investigators. But the speed by which Mccabe was fired only two days before his retirement is raising questions. The president has for months been openly calling for this man to be fired and critics roo he minding sessions is under incredible pressure pointing out he's on the thinnest of ice Mr. Mr. Trump is frustrated with him for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. Mccabe is firing back and put out a statement he did not mislead anyone saying he was authorized to release information to the press, that he was simply trying to show no one in the FBI was going easy on Hillary Clinton. He's openly suggesting he was fired to tarnish his integrity because of his role in launching the Russia probe and that this is part of a broader plan by the president to attack and eventually stop the special counsel. The president tweeted just a couple of minutes ago Mccabe never took notes in his meetings with the president but we learned, in fact, Mccabe turned over those memos of his conversationwith the president to Robert Mueller and age has met with him. Reporter: Provid notes to the special counsel about his interactions with the president and the Russia probe. Some notes will suggest the president tried to intimidate him asking him who he vote the for and allegedly calling Mccabe's wife a loser after she ran for state office as a Democrat with financial support from a Clinton ally. Mueller has interviewed him already and will have to decide what all this means. Was the president simply pushing back against what he believes was a partisan FBI? Or has he been trying to intimidate and harass the people investigating him, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.