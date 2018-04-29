Bloomberg reporter: 'Very likely' that voters are 'demoralized' and won't turnout

More
The "This Week" Powerhouse Roundtable debates what to expect in the 2018 midterm elections.
3:40 | 04/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bloomberg reporter: 'Very likely' that voters are 'demoralized' and won't turnout

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54812241,"title":"Bloomberg reporter: 'Very likely' that voters are 'demoralized' and won't turnout","duration":"3:40","description":"The \"This Week\" Powerhouse Roundtable debates what to expect in the 2018 midterm elections. ","url":"/ThisWeek/video/bloomberg-reporter-voters-demoralized-turnout-54812241","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.