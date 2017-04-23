Transcript for CA attorney general says neither Mexico nor taxpayers want to pay for 'medieval wall'

I don't believe California wants to stop moving forward. How we'll move forward? Whether at times we have to defend against a hostile external force or we have to advance something on our own? I can't tell you. I don't think California is looking to pick a fight. But we're ready for one. And there he is. The attorney general of California, Javier Becerra. He joins us this morning. Thank you for joining us. Hostile external forces, is that the federal dpochlt? Whoever wants to come at us. If that's hostility, we're ready. Attorney general sessions following town letter he September to you and other cities in Florida, calling your policies reckless. He's coming to your sate. We're ready. We've been abiding by federal law for quite some time before Jeff sessions became attorney general. We're going the continue to abide by federal law and the U.S. Konts tulgs. We're hoping the federal government will also abide by the U.S. Constitution. It givers my state the right to decide how to do public safety. That's not their responsibility. We respect that they have the responsibility to enforce ill grags law. We're in the business of public safety. Not deportation. You heard him. He said you're not fulfilling that duty. He pointed out the murder of Kate Steinle. We can prove anywhere we need to where the court of public opinion or the court of law that we're protecting our people. That's why California today is the sixth large ets economy in the world. We have more jobs than number two Florida and number three Texas combine period. President trump said about the dreerms they should rest easy. The the attorney general said everyone in the country in an undocumented way is vulnerable to deportation. Yeah, it's not clear what we can trust. What statement we with believe in. That causes not just Ang side but confusion, not just for those immigrant families, but few law enforcement personnel. We're in California trying to continue to move forward, to create those jobs. We just made major investment in building our roads and bridges and fixing our highways. While the federal development keeps talking about it, we're doing it. It's hard to move forward with what's coming from Washington, D.C. I can understand why any dreamer, any immigrant family, anyone on the streets policing the the streets to keep us safe, is uncertain about what Donald Trump and attorney general sessions are talking about. One of the cases in the news this week, many man, Juan Montez. He says he was picked up. They say he was picked up after he came back in from Mexico. You to have any independent information on that? Not really. The facts are? D in dispute. I've been trying to reach out to attorney general sessions and D.A. Secretary Kelly, what is their policy when it comes to the dreamers. We have a policies in place that today, the president has not changed. Is it a policy of this president and this administration and this attorney general to abide by the DACA policy that allows dreamers to continue to go to school, and work, and believe they're not going to be out there and apprehended by I.C.E. Agents simply because they look like people not born here. If you can figure that out. You're coming off 4 years in the house of representatives. Your former colleagues are facing a real decision on whether to exceed to the question by the president to fund the wall. General sessions say Democrats are making a mistake. Do you see any indications that they're prepared to give the president any of this funding. ? I'm still trying to figure out who believes a medieval situation to fix the immigrant situation is what we need. One, Donald Trump is reanythineging on his promise. I think American taxpayers are very much aligned with Mexico. None of them, not the taxpayers or Mexico wants to pay for the wall. Republicans, if they had their act in order in congress, would vice president to worry about what Democrats are doing. The my or not part, George. I was a member of congress for 24 years in the majority and the my or not. They cannot kill or pass a bill bay bithe fact that you're in the minority. If the majority doesn't have its act together, you find a government shutdown in the making. Right now, Republicans can't get their act together. They're not reaching out the Democrats to have a bipartisan solution. So if we don't have a budget in place, it's not because of a border wall or anything else. It's because Republicans can't get their act together. General Becerra, thank you for joining thus morning. Thank you.

