Transcript for Conservative Arizona Senate candidate calls White House proposal on 'Dreamers' amnesty

I think that we need to secure the southern border and we have to turn off the inducements that lead to illegal immigration. And so. I respectfully. But strongly disagree with the White House's. Framework for immigration they put out we do further reaction to supplement what. Let me and I understand and I appreciate. Why president trump wants to get a deal. I do but he was elected largely on this issue. And I noted he stands firm on what he campaigned and which is securing the border. And not green and England's I am confident that we'll get the reform that we need. And we won't claim the heat for problems with immigration. Service you agree with critics who say it's the president stands by. Proposal took citizenship. That. He is that support comes. I think any discussion of a permanent solution for the docket population with the dreamer population. Is he amnesty and that is something that we should not be talking about until the workers here.

