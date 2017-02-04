Transcript for One-on-one with former Defense Secretary Ash Carter

former defense secretary ash Carter, the highest ranking member of president Obama's cabinet to sit for an interview since Donald Trump took the oath of office. He's a processer of technology and global affairs and the director of the bell forcenter at Harvard university. Good morning, secretary Carter. Great to be here. Great to have you here. Let's go right to the interview with ambassador Haley. Does the president's criticism of China putting the missile system in South Korea make this more difficult to get China to take action? China, I have been working on the North Korea problem since 1994. We have consistently asked Chinese laezeleaders, I have spoken to them. Because they uniquely have the historical and the economic relationship with North Korea to make a difference. They haven't used that influence. And, so, it's hard for me to be optimistic that -- It didn't work with the Obama administration. Nor the bush administration before, or the Clinton administration before. And this is on China. There's a reason they don't do that. But I think, because I am rather pessimistic that they will take that course, I think we need to stand strong. With deter rents and defense there. We have 28,500 U.S. Troops there. Our slogan there is fight tonight. We don't want that. But we need to be ready to do that. But they've been there the entire time -- But in order to defend ourselves. And the territory of our friends, and allies. Back to the question about what the trump administration is doing. They're clearly being quite aggressive about the this. Donald Trump has essentially made a red line. Saying North Korea will not get a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the United States. What do you see happening from here because of that aggressive stance? Well, I -- we're not the cause of -- north Korean aggression or their missile program. I mean, we're not the cause of that. This has been going on for quite some time. We have to protect ourselves. At the same time, think it's worth while to put pressure on China. To play this role. It's been unwilling to play. Now the reason it's unwilling to play this role is is etch though they see in the long run this leads to danger in the short run, they're fearful of the collapse of North Korea. Or a war on the Korean peninsula. Which would result in, since we'll defeat North Korea and would destroy the regime, would create a unified Korea allied with the United States on their border. Would you support military action? A preemptive strike by the trump administration? Is that a good idea? If it comes to the necessity to protect ourselves, we have always had all options on the table. I wouldn't take any off. But preemptive strike? We had in 1994, I worked on a preemptive strike plan, which we did not need to carry out at that time, on the research facility. We have those options. We shouldn't take them off the table. How do you think thonorth Korea would respond? It's quite possible shlgs as a consequence of that, they would launch an attempted invasion of South Korea. As I said, I'm confident of the outcome of that war. Which would wibe the defeat of North Korea. This is a war that would have an intensity of violence associated with it. That we haven't seen since the last Korean war. Seoul is right there on the border of the dmz. Though the outcome is certain, it's a very destructive war. One needs to proceed carefully. That's why we're emphasizing so strongly our own deterrent strength. You heard ambassador Haley say president trump can say whatever he wants because he has his people talking tough. Two didn't messages coming from secretary Haley and others and president trump. What do you think? I think in strategic affairs, clarity and consistency are very important. I hope that over time things settle down and one cease more clarity and consistency here. I mean, this is our government. And, our foreign policy. We all need to wish it success. But there does need to be clarity and consistency. With respect to the Russians, they need to hear that from the United States. If we have for decades now, and I have dealt with the Russians for 35 years. We have from time to time been able to even though we have different interests, to align them. That alignment has become more and more difficult under Putin. You see that in Ukraine. In the Middle East. To an extent where he actually defines Russian success as thwarting the United States. It's difficult to build a fwroij that motivation. Let me go to something. George Stephanopoulos spoke to dmitry peskov this week. Asked him if we're in a new cold war. New cold war? Maybe even worse. Maybe even worse, taking into account of the present presidential administration. Worse than the cold war? Well, of course. Of course. Do you agree with that? Well, I came up during the cold war. And during the cold war, it was always possible with the then soviet union, the Russian leaders behaved carefully and predictably. They didn't engage in nuclear saber-rattling. They were able to work with us and align their interests where possible. That's not happening -- Do you think the Obama administration bears responsibility for the low in the relationship? This goes back to Vladimir Putin taking power a long time ago. It seems to be in his nature. As I said, when Boris yeltsin was the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin was in the room when we had meetings. It's his view that defining Russian success is thwarting the United States. We have a couple of seconds. I have two quick questions. Do you have concerned about the president or any of his advisers' relationship with Russia? I know you know Mike Flynn. I do know Mike Flynn. I worked with him in Afghanistan. We worked hard together. What we know is that Russia meddled with and attempted to influence the outcome of our elections. We know that. Do you have concerns? People are launching investigations now on whether there were Americans involved in that. I don't know. And can't say. We have an investigation going on by the FBI. And another one in the senate, a bipartisan one. And, so, I'm sure -- We'll have to wait and see. Very quickly. We have ten seconds here sir. I know you're doing important stuff at Harvard. Trying to light a fire under the tech industry. It is. It's a fire that's already there. I want to get the tech industry as they were in World War II and after World War II and the next generation to take more of an interest in public purpose. Not just defense. I tried to build bridges between the Pentagon and the tech world because I thought it was important to defense's future. I think it's important to America's future, the future of the American dream, our people, the unity and purpose and cohesion of our society that everybody feel like the pace of change is not just dizzying. But it can work for them and not against them. Younger generations. More than the dating apps. We're going to have to leave it there. Not just apps. Public purpose. There's a hunger for that in the innovative community. I want to build a bridge to that on behalf of all of us. Thank you for joins us.

