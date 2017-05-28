DHS secretary: 'Both normal... and acceptable' to have back channel communications

More
Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is interviewed on "This Week."
8:14 | 05/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DHS secretary: 'Both normal... and acceptable' to have back channel communications

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47688481,"title":"DHS secretary: 'Both normal... and acceptable' to have back channel communications","duration":"8:14","description":"Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is interviewed on \"This Week.\"","url":"/ThisWeek/video/dhs-secretary-john-kelly-assesses-terror-threat-manchester-47688481","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.