Transcript for Dowd: 'Fundamental choice' in health care is help the poor or give to the wealthy

in my lifetime, I will make sure. "Roundtable" is here. Our chief political analyst, Matthew dowd. The Washington bureau chief of the press, Julie pace. Lanhee Chen. And neera tanden. Matt, let's beginning with you. President trump conceded he thought the house bill was mean. You saw the big differences between the conservatives, Rand Paul, and the moderates like Susan Collins. Is there any way Mitch Mcconnell can put this together? I gave up predictions after November elections in the midst of chaos, dysfunction, and disruption. I think this conversation is really important. It affects 300 million-plus Americans. It's personal. I served on a board of a catholic charity hospital. I had a sister die of opiate addiction. And twin daughters who went through a neonatal unit. One for nine months. One passed away in the middle of it. It boils down to a choice. A fundamental choice. To you take $1 trillion and help the poor, vulnerable, working class in their health care. Or do you take the $1 trillion and return it to the wealthy of the country? That's the basic choice there. What is the answer? The reason Republicans want to deal with medicaid is that don't think it is sustainable in the long run. The you want to help, the answer is not the take a program that will grow faster than the economy and do nothing. Isn't there a problem of pairing that with tax cuts. Take your argument on its face. Why match it with $1 trillion in tax cuts? The tax cuts are important to generating xik growth. It's a consideration if you look back over. If you wanted to generate economic growth, you wouldn't do it for just the wealthiest? Obamacare maz been a drag on the American economy. You do this though get the economy going. The different point is, what the senate bill does that the house bill didn't do is provide a more generous level of support. All the way to the lower the end of income scale. Absolutely it does? I would say the medicaid program is a 50-year-old program. The fact that they're doing the most radical transformations of the the program. They're going to cut $8 00 billion. I appreciate that. That will have real consequences for the most vulnerable. Think that is one of the reasons Donald Trump said he would never cut the medicaid program sand going back on that promise. Most importantly, Republicans have promised to lower premiums. Lower health care costs. And make sure everyone is covered. And this bill, I think is truly a monstrous bill. I use that term with a heavy heart. It will raise premiums for everyone. Cut millions of people off health insurance. And to do that, all to bisicily give a massive tax cut to the wealthy. That's why I just need to say, the aarp, doctors groups, have all come out against this. Nurses, stake holders in the health care system say this is a bill that will not just hurt -- it will hurt everyone. Lifetime caps. People are employer sponsored coverage going to lose it. The longer it stays out there, the less chance it probably has of passing. Where is president trump in all this right now? You saw him in the interview this morning, concede the word mean for the house bill. It seems like you, if you listen to his words, he wants more pill with more heart, he wants to go in the direction of the moderates. Wants to increase the subsidies. That will cost him on the conservative side. Absolutely. All the cig gnats are right. The words the president was speaking on the campaign trail. He talked about health care in a Broadway. Making sure that no one would lose coverage. Making sure that everyone who wanted access would have it. He's in a bit of a BIPD right now. When he talks about it in that way, it's not what conservatives want to hear. They hear someone who talks like they're wantinging to spend more money. Pumping more government funding into a health care bill. That sounds like the opposite of what Rand Paul is saying. Republicans are motivated by politics. If they drag longer, they'll be in recess, going home, hearing from constituents. If we get into 2018, we're bumping up against the midterms. This debate is so demonstrative of the dysfunction in Washington. Neither side is coming to the table to solve a problem. Accessibility and affordability of health care. All the solutions we talk about are not going to solve either one. Obama care didn't solve fund mentally. It affected some of it. I think at some point, it's time for us to step back a little bit, look around the world, because we don't have a monopoly on all the solutions. We didn't make all the inventions in the history of the world. Anti-buy yot IX and x-ray machines were invented by others. One of the things on that point, driving some Republicans is if they don't vote yes on this, people are going to look around and say the real answer is some kind of single payer health care. Is there you're STA . You're starting to see that at the state level. Republicans have deep disagreements on health care. This is something they were able to paper over for the last seven years and say, we're all against Obamacare. Here's the reality, we disagree on the structure and level of medicaid funding. How deep we should have these subsidies go. Should the subsidies go to the poorest Americans or others? There are disagreements. Those are really being fought out now. Can they just answer this for me the president talked about repealing Obamacare. Why are they basically taking on the entire medicaid program? He never campaigned on this. This is a giant bait and switch. Just to be clear about the impact of what they're doing. A 60-year-old person in Maine will have a $9200 increase in their premiums. We don't know the answer to that question. Where the money is. Medicaid is where the money is. But only to fuel a tax cut for the wealthy. Why do they have to do that? Just deal with Obamacare if you want to. It's become a cruel attempt to go after a health care system for the most vulnerable. In both the house and senate bill, they brought in the medicaid program to basically cut millions of people. You'll see that in the cbo score tomorrow. Millions of people will lose coverage from the medicaid cuts and the senate bill is crueller on the medicaid expansion. People who visit today will lose it from the senate bill. You know that as well as I do, lanhee. About 80% of the coverage gains -- I --E's the thing. The traditional populations in medicaid. Those most vulnerable. The disabled. The pajd the sick. Younger Americans. Those people are still going to be in the medicaid program. Over the ten years. No -- every step -- Every step of the current debate leads us closer and closer to single payer. Every single step of this debate. There's an ideological reason. We could have a debate about how the fix the ac Ara. Democrats haven't offered it. That's unlikely to happen. There is some thought in Washington that maybe Mitch Mcconnell wants this bill to go down. Wants to get it off his back and move on the to full tax cuts. I was on the hill on Thursday pip was struck by how prevalent that line of thinking is among Republicans right now. Mitch Mcconnell is very crafty. He's been doing this negotiation over the bill tapped strategy, largely in private. There is a school of thought that Republicans need in the senate need to be able to have a vote on health care largely because they've been talking about it for seven years. But that they would rather just move on. That puts them in a Trucky position. It gets to the point we're talking about. If you can't get a Republican replace package passed, we're in a situation where we say the current health care system has major flaws. Can they come together? Chuck Schumer said it's 50-50. I know you're not going predict. It's going to pass, George. I will say if it passes, I don't want it to pass. But I do think it will help ensure that a lot of Democrats -- a lot of Democrats will --

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.