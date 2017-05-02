Transcript for Federal Judge Halts President Trump's Travel Ban Nationwide

Get breaking news early this morning the ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the trump administration's latest move to keep his travel ban in place. That means travelers from those seven majority Muslim country still free to come to America. Just as they were before the president issued the executive order struck down by a federal judge in Seattle late Friday night. All through Saturday there were joyful reunions at airports. But from the winter White House tomorrow Largo the president let loose on Twitter calling the federal judge to block it's been a so called judge. Later Saturday he promised to fight. So far the court's rulings have gone against the White House and is this tussle between the president the course played out. And that would vice president Mike Pence at the historic congress hall in Philadelphia. Just steps away from where our constitution was drafted. The president as is vowing to overturn that order this morning he called it ridiculous order from a so called judge. If so call judges and appropriate for the president to be questioned the legitimacy of a federal judge in that way. Through the course of the campaign in the early days of this administration. Prison trumps made it clear that our administration is going to put the safety and security of the American people first and the executive order that he put into effect. Which suspends. Immigration from seven countries that have been compromised by terrorism and don't have. The kind of internal systems that we can be certain the people that are applying to come to this country are who they say there are. Was legal it was appropriate and our administration is going to be using all. Legal means at our disposal. Chances Jody Cortes is is it right for the president to face so called judge. Doesn't that undermine the separation of powers in the constitution written Redick store well. I don't think it as I think the American people are very accustomed to this president speaking his mind and speaking very straight with them in his first frustrating. Winds when scholars on the left and the right people as distinguished as Jonathan Turley of George Washington university of said while he doesn't agree with the executive order. He recognizes the president has the full authority to put. The security of the homeland first in determining who comes ravaged country I go to see where a judge actually suspend. That order across the country store color us our knowledge this is a judge who was nominated by President Bush 1990 nothing. Confirmed how is he a so called judge. Well again there's there's simply no question under the constitution and frankly under federal law. That the president of the United States has the authority in the interest of national security. To determine who has the right come into this country. And and we're gonna challenge the judge's order on that basis because that the reality is we face a dangerous enemy. And the president is determined to use the authority that he has under the constitution. And under the law but will workers are the reporters attempting authority to do what he did as well he certainly does and that's why the administration is complying with that work. As we speak and will go through the process in the courts. To get a stay of that order so that again. We can implement this action that is is entirely focused on the safety. And security. Of the American people look we've got to do things differently and the Obama administration and the last congress. Identified these seven countries repeatedly. It's seven countries that have been compromised by terrorism. And so by putting a pause again as secretary Kelly described accurately putting a pause in for all these countries except Syria. And beginning to identify ways that we can sure that anyone that's coming here. Is is doesn't represent a threat to our families our communities with the American people expect there's been a course of criticism though understand as as you know from other courts from our allies like Teresa may. The French president from Republicans. In congress when you look at Ed how this was done. Do you take and you take away any lessons conceded could have been done better drafted matter. I think the early days of this administration are going to be described in the history books his days of action. And the American people welcomed the decisiveness. The president trump has shown on this issue. Putting the safety and security of the American people above. The niceties of communicating with people in Washington or in some cases around the world he acted he put the safety of the American people first. And I think that's that's the kind of leadership humor. He's once deathly some support so a lot of resistance you've seen crop up as well but I want to move onto cassette. And the darker cleared the senate has weighed in on this this morning as well he's responding the president's tweet this morning saying with each action testing the constitution. In each personal attack. And I'm judges president trump raises the bar even higher for judge course it just nomination. To serve on the Supreme Court. If he's gonna have an impact. Probably you know that I look at the first few days when this administration and I loved to tell people watch this president works sitting behind that resolute desk in the Oval Office. You see a president who's in the promise keeping business. And and my view chief among those promises was his commitment. Two. Nominate someone to the Supreme Court will be faithful to the constitution interpret the law is written but he also said he wanted someone who was exceptionally qualified. And judge Neal Gore's. But with his academic background with ten years on the court as someone who was unanimously confirmed. By the United States senate ten years ago to the Court of Appeals in the tenth circuit. I think we're presents. That promise kept to the American people and we remain very confident. That despite some of the posturing that we see in the senate today. That judge course a cheese is going to be well received by members of the senate and I and I promised. One where the other he's gonna get an up or down vote on the floor this weather takes the nuclear option not president president trump also promised a pro life justice. Judge of course it has never ruled directly. On Roe vs. Wade are you confident. That he would vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade on the court. You know is as someone who like the president cherish is the sanctity of life that's an important issue in the as it is for millions of Americans. But in this deliberation and I was honored meant to be a part of the process and stroke with the judge right I did. And the president the president and asked me to be a part of a small group that interviewed. All the finalists for this decision but what the president directed us to look for with someone who would be faithful to the constitution. Who would simply apply the law as written who would have the character. The temperament. And the courage that the American people want us did you ask him directly about Roe vs. Wade I did not and I. You know what what what the president charged us do this to find someone who had the background. The experience the unimpeachable credentials the character. But also just to be faithful to the constitution is written were in this hallowed hall. Where the congressmen and 79. That and the framework of this government created the greatest. Quality of life in the history of mankind. And I'm confident that in Jewish new courses each will have someone on the court who keep faith with constitution president term decided this week to let stand president Obama's executive order. And LG BT rice and it prompted this question for a prominent social conservative Bob Vander class. He said our bases wondering. Why Obama's executive order is allowed to stand what's the answer. I think throughout the campaign president trump made it clear that. Discrimination would have no place. In our administration. I mean he was the very first. Republican nominee to mention the LG BTQ community. Or Republican National Convention and was applauded for it and and I was there applauding with him I think the generosity of his spirit. Recognizing that in in the patriots heart there's no room for prejudice. Is is part of this president is but. I also think that the speech that he gave this week of the national perverts. Reiterating his commitment to repeal the Johnson amendment this put a chilling effect. On free speech in religious institutions around the country and his reiterated commitment to religious liberty. Are all part of the kind of leadership that he wouldn't get over executive orders necessary on religious liberty or is current loss sufficient. Well the president's made it clear that he wants to take action on the Johnson amendment back in the 1950s. The congress passed a law that essentially threaten the tax exempt status. Churches and synagogues and and religious institutions if they were seen to be involved in political expression. I have to tell you I don't I don't think we've ever made it to these hallowed halls. Back and 1790. If the pope's of this country had been silenced. From speaking about what they thought was right and wrong the president provider of real leadership in the campaign where he identify the Johnson amendment. He told people of faith of every background across this country that he would work to repeal it and he's directed the administration begin to look at ways both. Legislatively and through executive action to do that no executive orders beyond that beyond the job fixing the Johnson and in your view what I think that'll be the purview of the president to determine whether any of that's necessary. But I will tell you for our part. The focus is this administration will continue to be. To have a safer America to have a more prosperous America and to continue to advance the president's agenda both on Capitol Hill and through executive action. Carry that message all across the country president take executive action and Iran yesterday imposes new. Sanctions we saw general Flint say Iran is on notice what does that mean exactly that means we're watching. What are we watching for it means there's. I ran would do well to look at the calendar and realized there's a new precedent in the Oval Office. And Iran would do well not to test the resolve. Of this new president would casting rumors are being well we've the the ballistic missile test so we're done in the last week foreign direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Dealing with limiting them in that regard that's the reason why the president took the decisive action. That he took to impose. Economic sanctions on their supply chain for their missile program but also let's recognize that. The who's the rebels in Yemen are fully subsidized. By Iran. And the attack that whose he's leveled using. Iranian arms against a Saudi Arabian. A ship this last week all represent the kind of hostile and belligerent actions that are simply not going to be tolerated then might reckless military action presents that everything's on the table president said everything's on the table. But look a big. The Iranians who. Got to deal from the international community that again the president and I and our administration think was a terrible deal essentially allows a program. To develop a nuclear weapon in the years ahead at a date certain and in and they've received hundreds of millions of dollars and secretary matter around the secretary killer since they we have to stand by that deal now is that. Administration policy well we're evaluating then as we speak the secretary medicines is evaluating the deal he said the US has to stand by it is that administration policy well I think the president will. Make that decision in the days ahead. And he'll listen to all of his advisors but make no mistake about it. The resolve. Of this president. It is such that Iran would do weld think twice. About their continued hostile and belligerent actions Russia has been violating the cease fire in Ukraine are they on notice as well. We are watching and very troubled. By the the increased hostilities. Over the past week. In eastern Ukraine. I know the president had a conversation. With Vladimir Putin T say he was troubled the they spoke at that time about Ukraine and I expect those conversations are going. But to be ongoing. But. But look there's. I think there's a growing recognition in the world community. And that there is there's a new style of leadership not just a new leader and the White House. President trump is bringing a very candid. And direct. A type of leadership to the White House and in conversations with leaders around the world frankly I think they -- find it very refreshing some of them find it unsettling. Well and to the extent that we have a president who's got broad shoulders and is willing to put the interest in the American people first and speak directly to leaders about the world about America's interest. That may be unsettling to some but I think it's very encouraging millions of America so good will will listen with a sanctions on rush remained in place as long as Russia is violating the cease fire in Ukraine. I think that's I think that's a question. That will be answers. In the months ahead and it it just simply all depends on on whether or not we see the kind of changes in posture by. By Russia. And the opportunity perhaps. To work on common interest in the president's made it clear that top priority this administration is to hunt down and destroy prices at its source. He's directed our military commanders. And our secretary of state to collaborate and to develop a strategy in the region. To bring together the resources and the allies necessary to do that. Russia has a common interest. In confronting radical Islamic terrorism and especially crisis and if we have opportunities to work together. I think the president. The president is looking for an opportunity to begin that relationship and do. But. Make no mistake about it those decisions will. Await action and they'll be very dependent on on how well on how the Russians respond. Days we just about a time when asked about obamacare senator Lamar Alexander I can write this he's the chair of the health committee and he says yet to start talking about repairing. Obamacare not replacing here's a set exactly. He's compared to an old Brady said don't close until the new one is complete in the meantime we repair at no one is talking about repealing anything. Until there is a concrete alternative. In place. Does the president except that. While I I think I think what the senator was talking about simply the process what the president has said. Is that we are going to repeal Obama care which is put a tremendous burden on families across this country we have some states across America George where. Health insurance premiums have gone up more than a 100%. And the president. Made it clear to the congress right after the election that he wanted to see us move on. Repealing the most corrosive elements the mandate the taxes penalties of Obama care. But he's also made it very clear that it they get at the same time that we repeal Obama care. We're going through both executive action and through legislation. Set into motion a replacement. Of obamacare that will be orderly and will leave many darn happy reading system based on Fremont doesn't have to be complete. And the replacement before repeal while we gave that speech here in Philadelphia during the course of the campaign on obamacare he talked about a a commitment to repeal and replace. This deeply flawed legislate how to repair. But he said but he also said it would be an orderly transition of the way I interpret what the senator said George is that. That that we're going to ensure that we have that orderly transition that the American people know we can do better. We can lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government with mandates it with taxes. The president's committed to that and I have to tell yeah we're very encouraged. By the the support and the partnership. Of leadership in the house and senate in achieving Jeffs that gonna pick a winner in the Super Bowl. I'm I'm gonna go would cheer them on it as a whole stay on its cookbook. So all be on neutral ground. In the Houston owner's suite and what a privilege it'll be to be there with president George Herbert Walker Bush were so pleased to know the president is pleased to see him. Doing well there for the coin toss and be able to be there to celebrate that great tradition in in the company of some of America's heroes will be a great privilege for Karen and have a good track nice to see you sir thanks to.

