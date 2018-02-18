Transcript for After Florida school shooting, students turn to activism

us all proud. While there are clearly missed signs and no matter how easy it might be to pack this away as one more shooting, we can't normalize it and move out without looking at how it happened, why it happened, what we're doing wrong and what do we do now. Because of the systematic failure of our government on every level people are dying every day. Reporter: Three days after tragedy struck this community a rallying cry for action. To every politician who is taking donations from the NRA shame on you. Reporter: Anguish turned to activism, a grass roots movement led by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, a former student 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz arrested and cash charged. Adding to the outrage the FBI with the stunning admission they failed to agent on a tip on the alleged shooter just six weeks ago. The FBI has determined protocol was not followed. Reporter: A caller with information about the suspect's gun ownership, desire to kill, erratic behavior, disturbing social media posts and the potential to carry out a school shooting. Oh, my god. Reporter: A new report from the sun sentinel details how local and state officials, the school district and mental health facilities has Cruz on their radar as early as 2016. This kid in his own way was screaming out in every way the mind knows how to scream out. He did everything including saying I want to go and shoot people in school. Reporter: Now with a flawed system exposed and a communicate's growing out cry, will Washington take any actions. Sources tell ABC news that president trump said privately this week we have to do something. This president who was endorsed by the NRA, a group that spent $30 million backing his campaign failed to mention guns in his address to the nation thurd. Will you do something about guns. Reporter: Or in his visit to the hospital here Friday night where Hemet with victims and first responders. Do our gun laws need changed Mr. President? Reporter: Instead the white house pointed to mental health. There's a whole host of issues from mental health to school safety. Reporter: Democrats pushing for stronger gun control laws say that misses the point. Every other country that has the same rate of mental illness has a lower rate of gun crime. We should fix the mental health care system. Reporter: Since sandy hook elementary more than 400 people have been shot in over 200 shootings at elementary and high schools and on college campuses. Senator Chris Murphy represents the families who lived through the sandy hook tragedy. When you were watching those reports and knowing about sandy hook and knowing notng has changed, what were you think Ng your gut? I've got kids. It scares me to death my colleagues aren't serious about protecting my kids. It will be you some day. Indeed as victims of this violence often say we never thought it could happen here. More and more we know it could happen anywhere any time.

