Transcript for Guns in schools are 'not a good idea': Parkland teacher

We're joined by David hogg and his teacher who sheltered him and students during the shooting. You see what you're up against there. Honestly, it's just disgusting. They act like they don't own the politicians. They do. It's a republican-controlled house, senate, executive branch. They can get this stuff done. They've dotten gun legislation passed before in their favor and the favor of gun manufacturers. Look at Dana. Is she saying anything or is that just a tone to distract the American public and distract her NRA members from the fact that she's not serving them? She's serving the gun manufacturers. The people joining the NRA. 99.9% of them are amazing people that want to be safe, ponl gun owners. How do you convince them to convince their leadership that we need change? They have to do it. The NRA is a broken organization. Ashley, you're a teacher. Guns in the classroom? I would say definitely not. I have no problem having a concealed weapon or being at home and having it in my home. I don't own one. My in-laws to. It makes you feel safer. In the classroom, I don't know. There are so many fights I have broken up at the different school that I've been at and the school I'm currently at. These are kids with passions. Very raging passions. And, when they get into fights or arguments on Twitter, Instagram, just how their day went and somebody reacts to them wrong, having something like this in their vicinity is not a good idea. I have a 7-year-old. I would not feel comfortable with him going into a classroom with a potential weapon, whether it's loaded or not. I have heard comments and had conversations where people are saying, you have a concealed weapon on you. Does it have ammunition in it? These kids get into everything they can. At a high school level. David, you heard the other point. Do you feel let down by the Broward county sheriff's office? Honestly, I know that the people that work in law enforcement are some of the hardest working people in America. I know they work every day to protect the lives and innocence of American school children and the American public in general. Where there mistakes made? Absolutely. Is anything going to change? I certainly hope so. But this is something that we can't go back and change now. We have to look to the future and fix it. From before these investigations come out, from what I have seen from sheriff Scott Israel, he's a good man. I don't know what happened in his organization. Honestfully, I know that I support anyone that is trying to protect the lyes and the future of America. We were talking before we went on the air. You have many family members with experience with weaponry. Semi-automatic weapons. You heard the NRA saying absolutely though ban on semi-automatic weapons. What is your response? I don't understand the need to have them. One of the things I've been thinking about, we have the officers on campus that are armed. And, you know, if you had a person that didn't have this weapon that came on to campus. Maybe they had a different type of weapon, would we need to fight the same weapon with the same weapon? For me, I don't feel the need. To have that specific type of weapon. It's more important the capacity. The amount that he went through this that seven minutes that we were in there is -- is just -- unreal. Th the kids that were running from it. Yes, you're going have people making mistakes like the bso or the FBI. We're human. Humans make mistakes. You have a lot of things you put on to these people. That's what they're trained to do. Just like we are teachers. We're trained to get the pest we can out of the kids. When it comes weapons and the capacity of damage they can do, we need to sit down and say, this is society. Like David said, not a Republican or Democrat viewpoint. It's what do we need to do for our kids in our schools? You kids areaking the lead. Young people are taking the lead in the wake of the shooting. Address the point I made at the top of the program. We have seen these horrific shootings. We have seen columbine. Virginia tech. Newtown. We've seen white hot intensity in the days after the shooting. It goes away. Zero change. How do you prevent that from happening this time? Honestly, it's our generation. Columbine was about 19 years ago. Now that an entire generation of kids has grown up around mass shootings. They can now vote, kids are not going to accept this. Critics of my generation will say millennials are lazy. I think we're critical. Especially on social media. We love to complain about things. We absolutely do. Honestly, trying to fix this issue. We were saying that before. Yes. We do. It's something where we're going to have to look and look really hard into what the foundation of the country is and ask ourselves, is that what we're talking about? To the members of the NRA I want to say this. Listen to Dana, is she really speaking to you? Is she trying to fight for you? Or trying to fight for the gun lobby. She seems -- everything she was saying seems like spectacle. Is it just her tone? Or what she's saying? Going back to school on Wednesday? Actually, I go back today. A couple of students will come on with their parents, collecting their belongings. Getting acclimated. We E have planning days Monday and Tuesday. The students join us for half days Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Ready for it? I don't know. Imagine being in plane crash. And having to get on the plane every day and go somewhere else. I don't support -- I can't imagine emotionally what me and my fellow students go through that day. I haven't thought of my thought process. Stepping back into the same grounds. Have ING having to walk past the freshman building. Chef Kirk's room. I had to huddle in in. We're having glass replaced. It's not bullet proofd. We're not having interchangeable locks replaced to lock them from the inside. If we don't fix this now, when will it change? How many more children have to die? Honestly, I know we don't have the funding. The federal government. The state government. Private citizens can help us out. Help us create more bullet-proof glass. That can and will go down when it's a huge demand. Good luck going back. I know it will be off the week. Thank you for your time this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.