Transcript for Florida students announce march on Washington as call to action after school shooting

It didn't take long after the attack to see people mobilize refusing to accept that mass shootings are part of the new Normal in this country. Gun reform groups calling emergency meetings. This morning, a new announcement what organizers are calling a March for our lives to turn the tragedy into an opportunity for change. Five of those student organizers all survivors from the shooting join us from parkland this morning. We'll say good morning to Emma Gonzalez, David Hagg and Jacqueline cork. Tell us what you expect to happen. People keep asking us what is going to be different. This has happened before. Change hasn't come. This is it. People are saying it's not time to talk about gun control. We can respect that. Here's the time. March 24th in every single city we're going to be marching together as students begging for our lives. This isn't about the GOP. This isn't about the Democrats. This is about the adults. We feel neglected and at this point you're either with us or against us. Cameron, you had some very harsh words for senator Marco Rubio, governor Rick Scott here in Florida. You said they have blood on their hands. At this point any politician on either side who is taking money from the NRA is responsible for events like this. One of the things we're try dog here is give everybody a clean slate and create a new Normal where there's a badge of shame on any politician who is accepting money from the NRA no matter where they are. At the end of the day the NRA is promoting this gun culture in which people like Nikolas Cruz can gun down 17 people in our school. Emma, you have seen what has happened in past shootings. Basically nothing has happened. What would you say to those kids who you want to join you in this March for your lives in Washington to convince them that something really will change, that there will be no more mass shootings. Kids who need to take part in this are every day kids like us. They are students who need to understand that this can very quickly happen to them. We're doing everything within our power to prevent it from happening to them. They need to join us. They need to join us in the March on Washington. They need to find out website and come out against the people supported by the NRA on both sides. We want conversations with president trump, senator Rubio and governor Scott about the fact they are being supported by the NRA. We want to give them the opportunity to be on the right side of this. I want to thank you all. David, we'll be speaking later in the broadcast to all your family. Thanks so much for joining us. Good luck to you all.

