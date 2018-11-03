Transcript for Fmr. DNC chair on N. Korea meeting: 'Trump is betting on himself. He's not prepared'

Let's bring in the power house round table former new Jersey governor Chris Christie, Donna Brazil, Jonathan swan and ABC news correspondent Mary Bruce. Governor Christie I recall Republicans screamed bloody murder when Obama shook hands with Castro. If president Obama had agreed to meet one on one with Kim Jong-un without concessions Republican heads would have been exploding. Remember they exploded as well when I shook hands with president Obama. That's true. I think the president is doing what I think he's being forced to do given the failure of policy over the last number of years. It's smart to have the sit down. I don't think we have a choice. We've allowed three administrations, Clinton, bush and Obama, to pursue a policy where they didn't engage with North Korea. We heard all those presidents say they would not allow a nuclear North Korea. Would you have jumped on this offer? This is the president's style. I love when people are surprised. We're shocked the president decided to jump on something. This is the guy I've known for 16 years. He's consist with his personality, Jon. People can be disturbed by it, but this is who Donald Trump is. Governor, once again, president trump is betting on himself. He's not prepared Jonathan. That's the problem. There's no one at the state department to brief him. We have no ambassador to south Korea. The national security adviser who focuses on this issue has been on maternity leave. The president is betting on himself. Will he be prepared? Will the president understand what's at stake? These are technical issues. Will he be prepared? We don't know. Donna, you have to admit the previous white house and the one before that had some of the most well prepared brilliant foreign policy minds and it was failure. We've had three generations of kims. There's a lot. There's a lot of kims here. We've had three generations of kims to try to sit down with the American president to get legitimacy. The president is betting on himself. Will he be prepared? The legitimacy has been earned unfortunately by the fact that he's a nuclear power. And he's got those missile. Mary, I've been stunned. Any reaction on capitol hill? Most Republicans are still in a state of shock. They've yet to respond. Look at who has and who has not commented. We've not heard a peep from Paul Ryan, Mitch Mcconnell. The strongest response has come from Lindsey graham who issued a strong warning. He's warning Kim don't play Donald Trump which implies the president can be played. If you play the president, we Een end you. Then on the other side you have Democrats supporting this but urging the president to proceed with caution. The hap hazard way it came down. He was in the room T. South Koreas were there. He said, great, let's do it. He sends them out to give the announcement. He sat there and watched it on TV. If the whole thing bombed, he still hadn't issued the statement. Initially they said it was going to happen in the briefing room. You've never seen anything like it. The president told me the south Koreans were going to make a big announcement. You should be there. They were preparing to do it in the briefing room. Then a hasty move outside. This is what his staff has come to accept and recognize. The other thing, the tariff announcement. This was an hour by hour proposition. I promise you I covered the thing. The tariffs were on and off and on and off. The senior staff, he wakes up in the morning and calls general Kelly and said he wants it today. I give up. It's like jello. Let me tell you about the president's style. This was a little whackier than form. No. It's a consistent. I agree. There comes a moment when he's made up his mind and staff wants to continue to make argument. He doesn't want to hear it. He doesn't like the confrontation with staff. Remember how he announced the FBI director. All of a sudden one morning he tweets out, not from the white house press office, not from behind the podium, but a tweet saying I name Christopher WRAY the new director of the FBI. When the president decides he makes up his mind -- on the tariffs no one should be surprised. Go back to his Oprah Winfrey interview. He's talked about that. For 30 years he's been saying he's in favor of tariffs. I don't know why anybody is so Surpris surprised. The way in which he govern it's like he's govern on the fly. At first he said he was going to impose this big tariff on these countries. Then later we learned he excluded Mexico and Canada. And maybe Korea. The governor is right, he said this for 30 years. I'm talking about the minute by minute execution. Is the president acting as his own communication director? It works for the president. It doesn't necessarily work for capitol hill. It's not just Aull of us. Capitol hill was completely caught off guard. I was talking to Republicans when he said he was going to sign it. Paul Ryan was still trying to persuade the president not to do it. Republicans sent a letter to the president warning him not to do this. We all support U.S. Workers and the U.S. Steel industry, the way the president went about this leads you thinking what is the strategy? I mean the president needs to focus on fair trade policies. The way in which he came about this was chaos. The surprise on capitol hill shouldn't be surprising. This is a guy that ran a family business without a board of directors. He never had to consult anybody before. Now he's a 71-year-old president who has been making decisions like this and been successful all throughout his life. I don't see him changing his decision making process. For the time he's president capitol hill is going to have to figure out they deal with the decision making process. I know Donald Trump he's not change. Right now they're dealing with it coming out very publicly against his decisions. Donna, can I ask you about stormy Daniels? Why me? Is there a legitimate concern? It should be. $130,000 paid to someone to quote unquote shut up from his personal lawyer. He didn't report it. Was it a campaign finance issue? Look, there's so many -- I have to tell you, stormy Daniels don't have to say anything. She speaks loudly without saying anything. We're living in a different era with Donald Trump. I don't know what else to say about it. I turned the balance of my time to the prosecutor. Is there a legal issue here? There could be. There could be a legal issue? You've got to get to the bottom of the facts. Was Michael Cohen reimbursed? If he was, from whom? Did he pay for himself? There's all kinds of issues that will be looked at. It's a bigger issue if he wasn't reimbursed. Did the president reimburse him or did someone else? There's a whole bunch of different issues wearing the prosecutor's hat. In the end Donna is right. We're living in an entirely different world. If something like this happened 10 years ago, 20 years ago to a president, the whole way it's handled would be done differently. I think there are legal issues to be examined. We don't know. The facts have kind of been moveable as Michael Cohen described them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.