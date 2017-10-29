Transcript for Grand jury approves first charges in Mueller investigation

From the start of his presidency, the Russia investigation has bedeviled president trump. He's raged about it in private. Railed against it in public. Calling it fake news. A witch hunt. It's caused him to fire FBI director James Comey. A dramatic move that directly triggered the appointment of Robert Mueller. Now, five months into his work, Mueller's grand jury has approved charges against the first target a. Who that is and the charges are still unknown. An indictment and arrest could begin as early as tomorrow. The fallout has just begun.

