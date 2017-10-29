Grand jury approves first charges in Mueller investigation

Special counsel Muller's team has sought charges against at least one unidentified target in Russia probe.
0:31 | 10/29/17

Transcript for Grand jury approves first charges in Mueller investigation
From the start of his presidency, the Russia investigation has bedeviled president trump. He's raged about it in private. Railed against it in public. Calling it fake news. A witch hunt. It's caused him to fire FBI director James Comey. A dramatic move that directly triggered the appointment of Robert Mueller. Now, five months into his work, Mueller's grand jury has approved charges against the first target a. Who that is and the charges are still unknown. An indictment and arrest could begin as early as tomorrow. The fallout has just begun.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

