Transcript for Haley on North Korea: 'Having a missile test is not the way to sit down with the president'

Successful missile test last night. We'll talk about that and more with Nikki Haley. Thank you for coming in. Happy mother's day. The seventh missile test this year from the north Koreans. Your administration has said this era of strategic patience is over. Is there anything you can do right now to stop the tests? You have to get into Kim Jong-un's head. He's in a state of paranoia. He's incredibly concerned about anything and everything around him. I think this was a message to soout Korea, after the election. We're going to continue to tighten the screws. He feels it. He absolutely feels it. We're going to continue whether it's sanctions -- It doesn't appear to be affecting his actions. I can tell you. We're working better China than we ever have. We're determined to take care of South Korea. We're going to continue to take care of Japan. What we do know is that the international community is concerned. It's not just U.S. Against them anymore. You'll see the entire international community isolate North Korea and let them know this is not acceptable. A senior official in T north key Yan foreign ministry said they're prepared for direct talks with the trump administration in the conditions are right. President trump said he would be honored to meet Kim Jong-un under the right circumstances. What are those? It's not this. Having a missile test is not the way to sit down with the president. Because he's absolutely not going to do it. I can tell you, he can sit there and say all the conditions he wants. Until he meets our conditions, we're not sitting down with him. The president can't imagine that Russia is pleased with this test. Any didn't occasion yet from your Russian counterparts they're prepared to take tougher action now? They're concern period thp is getting kind of close to home for them. So they're concerned. Certainly, we'll start rallying the troops again and say, okay, what do we need to do next? There's a lot of sanctions left we can start too, whether with oil, energy, mariti ships, exports. Or options are there. We have to send a strong, unified message that this is unacceptable. The day after the president's meeting with foreign minister lavrov, he tweeted, Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. Tears its apart over a democratic es Kus for losing the election. Is that what you think the Russians are doing? They're trying to figure out what to do. They don't know what to do with our president. I don't think they know what to do with the situation. They've been isolated when it comes to Syria. They're trying to figure out their place in the world. I think now we have to move forward and figure out what can we work with them on. What are we not going to work with them on. You said to Martha, the president hasn't told you to stop beating up on Russia. Doesn't appear that's what the president was doing in the meeting with the rub yans. His job is to find common ground. There is no one better to sit down with a foreign leader than the president. When he gets in front of them, things change. Things move. It's very positive. He makes a difference. Think what we're seeing is they're testing each other. Russia is testing us. We're testing them. It's part of the phew president coming in. The president appeared so full of himself. Having that meeting right on the heels of the firing of James Comey? No. Russia is full of themselves. They have always been full of themselves. But it's more of a fa said they try to show as opposed to anything else. What we are is serious. You see us in actions. It's not in personas. It's actions. That's what we do. It's why Russia was left on an island when it came to Syria. Even else isolated them. You'll continue to see us do that in other directions. It's very important to work with Russia on our fight against ISIS. Many foreign policy experts have expressed concern. Here's what Michael Hayden said this week. In 110 days, the president has fired a national security adviser, an acting attorney general, and the director of the FBI. This kind of behavior is not normally associated with a mature, western democracy. It's associated with autocratic populist states. Condoleezza rice says she's worried that Comey's firing and the way the white house dealt with it is starting to E roerd people's confidence in our institutions. Tweet this week, increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining or democracy and institutions. Has this made your job tougher? No one has talked to me about this. I love that I'm in New York and I'm away from all of that. It's unusual for my counterparts in New York to talk about domestic issues. I enjoy not having to be close to those things in D.C. What I can tell you is the president is the CEO of the country. He can hire and fire whoever he wants. That's his right. Whether you agree with it or not, it's the truth. What he's trying to do is find his own team. Figure out how he's going to do it. Where there better ways he could have done it? He can hire and fire anybody he wants. That is indisputably true. T but the timing, the credibility? I think you can see this is a president of action. If he thinks something is wrong, he's going to deal with it. I think the reason people are uncomfortable is because he acts. He doesn't talk with a bunch of people about it before, he just acts. There is never a good time to fire someone. Not something -- that's never going to play out well. At the end of the day, the president has to surround himself with a team that he can trust. He has to surround himself with a team he thinks will represent and secure the United States properly. I think that's what he's trying to do. Are the Russians succeeding in their goal, the one expressed by the intelligence community, to disrupt our democracy and raise doubts about our democracy? I think they're trying to do that around the world. Cause everything to be in question. We see them playing in a lot of different elections because that's all they've got. At the end of the day, that's a temporary fix for a bigger problem. What they'll find out is they'll cause drupgss. But at the end of the day, it would want have permanent lasting. All kinds of questions about a white house taping system? When you take the jorks you you automatically assume that you were work for the president and are part of the team. Loyalty is a big thing. As a person to governor, loyalty and trust is everything when you're a CEO. I can totally understand why he's looking to loyalty and trust. But loity to the constitution, first, correct? You serve the people first. Having said that, you never forget who is in charge. Who the CEO of a country is when you decide to serve. And so everyone works at the pleasure of the president. And that's what we have to remember. If he doesn't feel comfortable, Che do something about. Did you ever assume you were being taped in the white house? I did not. I assume I'm being taped everywhere. First stop of the president's trip, Saudi Arabia. He wants to go there first for a reason. To help the fight against ISIS and other extremists. During the campaign, he said he might halt purchasing oil from sou Saudi Arabia unless they commit troops? He's making an amazing first trip. To Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome. Think about that. Three of the the strongest religions, he's going to go together, talk to all of them, and his message is going to be about unity. He's going to show what American leadership looks like. Those are areas of the world that have questioned it. He'll go and talk to them about where we can work together. Right now, the president understands we have to get unity across the world. We have to make sure we're doing everything to unify everyone against ISIS. We have started to be very strong in our attacks against them around the world. This is his way of solidifying our relationships with Saudi Arabia and Israel. No threats to cut off oil purchases? You know, I think anything son the table. I would never say there is anything off the table. But that's not intention of why he's going. Ambassador Haley, thank you for coming in. Thank you. What does this all mean for

