Transcript for Hicks resigns, Kushner loses top security clearance, Trump attacks his AG Sessions

Good morning. Hope you had a good week. In case you lost track here are a few things that happened at the white house. The president's closest personal aid resigned one day after she told the house intelligence committee that working for the president required her to tell lies. Hope hicks was the fourth communication director, the 25th official to leave. The president's son-in-law stripped of his top secret security clearance amid reports his family business received half a billion dollars worth of loans from people in Hemet in the white house. An unprecedented public war. Jeff sessions fought back enraging trump by saying he'll run the justice department with integrity and honor. After the U.S. Intelligence agencies reached the unanimous verdict that Russia interfered. Any other time with any other white house, anyone of these stories would trigger nonstop coverage, full scale scandal watch. I didn't even include guns and trade. It almost makes you feel sorry forechief of staff John Kelly. The last thing I wanted to do was walk away from secretary of homeland security. I did something wrong and god punished me.

