Transcript for Human Rights Foundation chair on Russian election, new U.S. sanctions

There you see it, Vladimir Putin voting today in the Russian elections. No mystery who he's voting are to. Our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran live in Moscow and, Terry, really nothing about the outcome today in doubt. Reporter: No suspense here, George. That's actually a problem for Vladimir Putin and his campaign. Putin's real opponent is apathy. Everybody knows he's going to win. Polls show consistently he's very popular and no one else is. He's seen to that so going for a big turnout as his mandate. The opposition is monitoring election site, polling stations around the country and posted several videos of people just stuffing the ballot boxes going for that mandate that Putin wants. Of course, comes in the wake of this attempted assassination of the former spy in great Britain. Theresa may spoke out about that this week. There is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr. Skripal and his daughter. The United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats who have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers. They have just one week to leave. Reporter: Well British foreign minister Boris Johnson this morning uped the ante after Russia expelled 23 British diplomats, Johnson saying today that the uk has evidence that Russia has been refining these nerve agents into weapons of assassination and stockpiling these so-called novichok agents for more than a decade and ABC news learned that investigators are looking at the possibility this was delivered in a powdery dusty form possibly through the ventilation system of that former spy if sergei skripal's car. Russia denies everything. Most people here don't believe it. In part they're told a very different story. The foreign ministry pointing the finger at other countries, the U.S., they say, the U. Can, the Czech Republic, Slovakia or Sweden all may have been involved. And, Terry, any reaction there to the first U.S. Sanctions in the wake of the interfering in our elections? Reporter: Well, interestingly, the Kremlin said these sanctions were expected. They aren't that big of a deal. Ordinary people here, they aren't targeted at ordinary people so they aren't feeling the bite although the economy has taken a huge hit since Putin engineered the takeover of crimea several years ago. But people are worried about the economy. There is a stagnation right now and that really is Putin's big challenge as he goes for his unprecedented fourth term and maybe beyond. Okay, thank you, Terry, very much. More now from Russian dissident Garry kasparov. He's now chair of the human rights foundation and, Garry, is there anything we can look to in these results that would suggest what Putin's real strength is. First of all stop calling it elections. It's a charade. It's the only vote that matters in a dictator like Russia is Putin's vote you're right showing him voting for himself and you're right saying that the turnout is the only challenge. It's if because of apathy because many people are scared actually to show up and demonstrate they disapprove of Putin's policies. We've seen increasingly he's aggressive in the west. This attempted assassination, the United Kingdom. Will he become even more brazen. Absolutely. He has no other choice. In this country you could say if something goes wrong, so then you see the president just going after political appointees. If you are power for 18 years there is no one to plane so need enemies outside Russia so that's why Putin needs the free world, America, Europe as enemies to justify his hold on power. If you think he's meddling in American election was bad imagine what he does in Russia. He also seems to become something of a model for other leaders around the world. We're seeing president XI do away with term limits as well and have Venezuela, the Philippines. And you said something interesting. It's not so much he's inspiring these authoritarian leaders but giving permission to them. It's combination of inspiration and also it's a story of success. What this leader is like, the Chinese leader and other, authoritarian leaders what they saw in Putin he kept denying the west, actually just been doing things like poisoning and killing dissidents and defectors and former spy agents who found asylum elsewhere and nothing happened so he succeeded in interesting -- so, worked harder on trump's election than his own and sanctions, weak, belated and it's just always small fish. Now first time we heard strong words from the uk. I wish we see the action but don't forget, 14 billion pounds money laundering according to official reports coming through England. What is the most important thing we should be doing into the west to counter Putin thatter weigh not doing right now. Two days ago you had a conference from. You could see at Putin come. It's the past and present of Russian dictatorship and everybody came to the same conclusion. Hurt them where it hurts. Follow the money so it's not that they park the money they're stealing from Russia in China or Venezuela. It's in this country and Europe and mentioned the United Kingdom so make sure the oligarchs will have to choose between following Putin's orders and their fortunes. As long as he this feel safe by having their families, their mistresses and yacht, their palace, the real estate everything here and following put Putin's orders nothing will happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.