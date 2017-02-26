Transcript for What we've learned about President Trump during first weeks in office

Good morning, can you believe it's been just 38 days? 38 days packed with the shock of the new. A shock that's energized trump supporters, terrified his critics, mystified many around the world. As we come on the air this week, what have we learn sod far about president trump? Number one, he's not going to change. Donald Trump intends to be president the way he became president. With tweets. Tough talk so often at odds with the facts. And direct attacks on the press he calls the opposition. I want you all to know that we're fighting the fake news. It's fake. Tony. Fake. A few days ago, I called the fake news the enemy of the people. And they are. They are the enemy of the people. Number two, he meant what he said about cracking down on illegal immigration. The deportation directives from homeland security this week drove that point home. White house officials promise that his new executive order suspending travel from majority Muslim countries will be as tough as the original ban blocked by the courts. All that is aimed at securing his most loyal followers. This week's directive reversing president Obama's policy on how schools should handle transgender youth. That levers two big unanswered questions as the president prepares to address congress for the first time in two days. Can he make good on the promises that require a partner in congress? GOP members got an earful on that across the country this week. Resist, persist. And what happens next with the president and Russia? The white house hit by headlines late this week for enlisting the FBI and intelligence officials to counter damaging stories and appears to interfere with investigations. As a veterans' group prepares to release this ad. President trump, the FBI and CIA say that Russia interveered. So, sir, we're putting you on notice. We're demanding speaker Ryan and senator Mcconnell appoint an independent commission to get the answers. Because defending America means finding the truth.

