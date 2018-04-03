Transcript for In Memoriam for February 2018

Now we honor our fellow Americans who serve and sacrifice. In the month of February 1 service member died in Iraq. That is all for us today thanks for sharing part of your Sunday with us later today. Our Oscars coverage starts here on ABC and Jimmy Kimmel kicks off the ceremony tonight at 8 eastern. We'll have a full wrap up tomorrow on GM it.

