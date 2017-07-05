Three out of five on Powerhouse Roundtable don't think Trump will sign health care bill this year

More
The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the new GOP health care bill the House of Representatives just narrowly passed.
9:44 | 05/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Three out of five on Powerhouse Roundtable don't think Trump will sign health care bill this year

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47258414,"title":"Three out of five on Powerhouse Roundtable don't think Trump will sign health care bill this year","duration":"9:44","description":"The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the new GOP health care bill the House of Representatives just narrowly passed.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/powerhouse-roundtable-trump-sign-health-care-bill-year-47258414","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.