Transcript for President Trump arrives in Japan for first stop on 13 day Asia tour

No one, no dictator, no regime, no nation, should underestimate, ever, American resolve. Every once in awhile in the past, they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it? It was not pleasant. President trump with the troops in Japan this morning. The threat from North Korea front and center. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl will be with the president every stop. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, George. It's an ambitious and high stakes trip. The president in Asia for nearly two full weeks. The threat posed by North Korea is issue number one. The trip begins in Japan. America's closest ally this the region. The president seems to have a genuinely warm relationship with prime minister shinzo Abe. The two met here at the most celebrated golf course. The president was presented with custom-made hats that read, Donald & shinzo. Make alliance even greater. They played a round of golf. Joined by Japan's top professional golfer. Next up, the president heads to South Korea, followed by China. And summit meetings in Vietnam. He expects to meet with Vladimir Putin. Asked about the meeting on air force one, the president said, we want Putin's help on north Korea. Pat that will be a big meeting. The center piece, probably the meeting with president XI of China. No question. In terms of isolating and pressures North Korea and if terms of the trade issues the president has on his mind. And XI comes into the meeting having expanded his control over the Chinese government. Becoming solidified as the most powerful leader, ruler of China in at least a generation. The president was asked about that. Also on air force one. He said that he, too, is coming into this as a -- at a position of strength. He pointed to the stock market's success. To the low unemployment rate. Then he had this to say about the stock market. Quote, the reason our stock market is so successful is because of me. I have always been great with money. I've always been great with jobs. That's what I do. George? Not a shy president. Up next, can Republicans stick together on the tax plan?

