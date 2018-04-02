President Trump declassifies controversial GOP memo despite warning from the FBI

The president claimed the memo "totally vindicates" him in the Russia investigation.
President trump ramped up his war on the FBI this week signaling he'll do whatever it takes to the Russia probe. He publicly attacked his attorney general and threatened other officials behind closed doors. It all broke open Friday when the president declassified the infamous memo from Republicans on the house intelligence committee. The president claims it shows the FBI wrongly con syringed a judge to approve a wire tap against Carter page by relying on a dose I can't funded by the Clinton campaign. Democrats say it's simply not true. They're backed by a host of independent experts and this statement from the FBI. We grave concerns about material omissions of fact. That drew a fierce response from president trump. The top leadership and investigators at the FBI an the justice department have lit sized the sacred investigative process in favor of the Democrats.

