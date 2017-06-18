Transcript for What happens next after President Trump says 'I am being investigated'

Good morning. And to all the fathers out there, a very happy father's day. This week, a new sense of urgency over president trump's future and the cost of political anger. The shock of that Wednesday morning shooting a gunman targeting Republican members of congress practicing for their annual charity baseball game. Banner headlines. Hometown paper of congressman Steve Scalise still in the hospital facing more surgery and a long recovery. The hospital reports Scalise is doing better. Is more responsive. And is speaking with his loved ones. The nation seemed to rebound in the uplifting Thursday night ball game. Republicans and Democrats praying together at second base, the position Scalise was supposed to play. It made for a great image for Friday's "Washington post." But one column over, and here we go again. President trump lashing out at Mr. Mueller. Battling for space on the page and for hearts and mind. With those tweets aimed at the special counsel and deputy director Rosenstein, the heat son high.

