What happens next after President Trump says 'I am being investigated'

More
ABC News' Martha Raddatz reports the latest on the GOP baseball shooting and the president's tweets.
1:20 | 06/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What happens next after President Trump says 'I am being investigated'
Good morning. And to all the fathers out there, a very happy father's day. This week, a new sense of urgency over president trump's future and the cost of political anger. The shock of that Wednesday morning shooting a gunman targeting Republican members of congress practicing for their annual charity baseball game. Banner headlines. Hometown paper of congressman Steve Scalise still in the hospital facing more surgery and a long recovery. The hospital reports Scalise is doing better. Is more responsive. And is speaking with his loved ones. The nation seemed to rebound in the uplifting Thursday night ball game. Republicans and Democrats praying together at second base, the position Scalise was supposed to play. It made for a great image for Friday's "Washington post." But one column over, and here we go again. President trump lashing out at Mr. Mueller. Battling for space on the page and for hearts and mind. With those tweets aimed at the special counsel and deputy director Rosenstein, the heat son high.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48117451,"title":"What happens next after President Trump says 'I am being investigated'","duration":"1:20","description":"ABC News' Martha Raddatz reports the latest on the GOP baseball shooting and the president's tweets.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/president-trump-investigated-48117451","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.